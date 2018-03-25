UPND worries ZCID

YANDE SYAMPEYO, Lusaka

THE Zambia Centre for Inter-Party Dialogue (ZCID) says the decision by the United Party for National Development (UPND) to move an impeachment motion in Parliament against President Lungu will jeopardise the pending reconciliation talks with the ruling party.

And a political scientist Alex Ng’oma says in as much as the opposition party has a democratic right to move the motion, the timing is poor as the country is going through a process of healing.

ZCID chairperson Nathan Mulonga said in an interview yesterday that the impeachment mot ion by the UPND is in bad taste and a recipe for confrontation.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/