UPND warm up to Bill 10?

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

SOME United Party for National Development (UPND) Members of Parliament (MPs) are now in support of Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has said.

But UPND deputy spokesperson and Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa has insisted that the Patriotic Front (PF) cannot be trusted with the constitution amendment process.

Mr Lubinda said in an interview yesterday that some UPND legislators have now realised that they opposed Bill 10 based on falsehoods that were being CLICK TO READ MORE