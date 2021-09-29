UPND wants presence everywhere

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ESTABLISHMENT of branches in markets by United Party for National Development (UPND) should not be misunderstood as a reincarnation of Patriotic Front (PF) structures because they will not be there to abuse or extort money from traders.

But PF information and publicity chairperson Raphael Nakacinda says the ruling party has allegedly continued backsliding on its promises and the nation is yet to see the real traits of UPND. On Sunday, UPND Lusaka Province chairperson Obvious Mwaliteta said the party will set up branches everywhere, including markets. He said the branches will not take up the responsibility of collecting revenue but to maintain order. However, some sectors have opposed the move to have party structures in markets, saying the country risks sliding back to the previous regime where political cadres controlled markets.

Since assuming office after the August 12 general election, President Hakainde Hichilema has spoken against cadreism in markets and other public places. But UPND national chairperson Stephen Katuka says presence of UPND in markets and other public places is meant to maintain the party's popularity and not to abuse traders. Mr Katuka said in an interview on Monday that there is nothing wrong with the party creating branches in markets because it is 'traders' who will form the structures to achieve sanity. "We need to have branches where there are