UPND vets pull through but it’s not over yet

CATHERINE BWALYA, Choma

DAUGHTER of United Party for National Development (UPND) founder Anderson Mazoka, Mutinta, has lost the primary adoption elections in Monze Central constituency to incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Jack Mwiimbu.

Mr Mwiimbu is seeking to contest the Monze Central seat for the fifth term. Five others have applied for adoption under the UPND.

But UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says aspiring candidates who lost primary elections at different levels on Monday should not lose hope because it is not the final adoption stage.

Mr Mwiimbu beat Ms Mazoka after amassing 345 votes against her 69 ballots.

In Mazabuka Central, incumbent MP Gary Nkombo has also beaten his only opponent, former Bank of