UPND under fire for walkout

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

SOME stakeholders have cautioned United Party for National Development (UPND) MPs against using the House to perpetrate disorder.

In the wake of some UPND MPs walking out of Parliament on Thursday, National Restoration Party secretary general Ezra Ngulube has accused the opposition party’s legislators of stalling progress.

Mr Ngulube said in an interview yesterday that UPND MPs have allegedly been championing selfish interests at the expense of people who voted for them.