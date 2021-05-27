UPND to go ahead

PRISCILLA MWILA, NKOMBO KACHEMBA Lusaka, Kitwe

OPPOSITION United Party for National Development (UPND) will go ahead and hold its rally on the Copperbelt on Saturday though Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has said officers will not hesitate to stop any gathering that will abrogate coronavirus guidelines. President Edgar Lungu yesterday directed the police and the Ministry of Health to enforce COVID-19 regulations and guidelines without fear or favour. The President said it will be irresponsible for political parties to hold huge gatherings with potential of causing a spike in coronavirus cases as was the situation in India where religious festivals and political rallies led to an unprecedented high number of cases. But UPND chairperson for elections Gary Nkombo said in an interview yesterday that they will hold their rallies under the new normal. Mr Nkombo said the Patriotic Front (PF) decided not CLICK TO READ MORE