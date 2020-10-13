UPND says MDC formation creates circus

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) secretary general Stephen Katuka says if former Minister of Finance Felix Mutati truly has a heart to serve Zambians, he should have joined existing political parties instead of forming his own.

Mr Mutati yesterday launched Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), whose members include former Minister of National Development Planning Lucky Mulusa and former Zambia Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president Leonard Hikaumba as interim executive members.

Commenting on the birth of the new political party, Mr Katuka said it is unfortunate that the political arena in Zambia has become a circus in which anyone can join easily.

Mr Katuka said if he had authority, he would amend the Constitution to deregister inactive political parties three years after their formation.

"We have parties that have never participated in any political activities since they were formed… How can you form a political party six to eight months before an