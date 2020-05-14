UPND praises President Lungu

BUTTYSON KANDIMBA, Solwezi

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) Manyinga Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Lihefu has praised Government for the various interventions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Mr Lihefu has thanked President Edgar Lungu for taking a bold decision to temporarily close the Nakonde Border Post because of the high number of cases in the district.

The MP said in an interview yesterday that many businessmen and women of Manyinga and surrounding areas who travel to Tanzania through Nakonde border could have significantly contributed to CLICK TO READ MORE