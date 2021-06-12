UPND, PF anger ECZ

STEVEN MVULA,Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) and the Patriotic Front (PF) risk being suspended from undertaking any form of physical campaigns if their supporters continue engaging in violence, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has warned. And Government may be forced to cancel roadshows by political parties as they campaign if they continue being a recipe for anarchy. In a statement yesterday, ECZ corporate affairs manager Patricia Luhanga said the commission is deeply concerned about escalating violence during campaigns ahead of the August 12 general elections. Ms Luhanga said violence can undermine the credibility of elections as well as destabilise peace in the country. "The commission has also noted that the perpetrators of violence are mainly the PF and UPND. "The commission would like to remind the two political parties that the code of conduct which their leaders swore oath to applies to