UPND opt for PF

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

SOME United Party for National Development (UPND) members have opted to apply for adoption on the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket ahead of the August 12 general elections, UPND spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has revealed.

Mr Mweetwa, who has also announced that he will not recontest the Choma Central parliamentary seat, told a media briefing yesterday that some UPND members want to contest seats under the PF for reasons he could not disclose.

“Some of our candidates filed on the PF ticket for a reason which I will not disclose because we have enough candidates,” he said when updating the media on UPND’s adoption process.

