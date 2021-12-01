UPND on course

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

WHILE some opposition political parties have described the first 100 days of the new dawn administration as a disappointment, United Party for National Development (UPND) spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa believes Government is on course in delivering to the expectations of Zambians.

Mr Mweetwa played down the significance of the 100 days, which has no constitutional or statutory significance. He said the UPND was given a five-year mandate to transform the country and not to deliver its promises within 100 days when it won the August 12 general election.

“Citizens have the liberty to judge Government based on what they expected when they went to vote,” he said. “Measures meant to cure this country are already in motion. Unless those who are doomsayers are saying the UPND administration is a let-down. I believe that we are on firm ground.

"This Government was not elected to deliver its promises in 100 days but five years. We are fully aware that we can be criticised over 100 days. There is freedom of expression and people are free to