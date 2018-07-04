UPND must own up

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has urged the United Party for National Development (UPND) to openly admit that it has some violent elements and denounce violence like President Edgar Lungu has done to maintain the country’s peace and political stability.And the Independent Churches of Zambia (ICOZ) has urged the Zambia Police Service to arrest politicians allegedly making statements aimed at inciting violence in the country.

TIZ president Reuben Lifuka said a political party admitting that it has some violent elements within its ranks is the first step towards addressing the problem of violence.