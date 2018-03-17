UPND MPs get belated Valentines wish

STEVEN MVULA, Parliament

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday mesmerised Members of Parliament (MPs) during his state of the nation address and took time to interact with the front bench of the United Party for National Development (UPND).

The President, who arrived at Parliament building at exactly 09:50 hours, was received by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini and service chiefs.

He proceeded to the Speaker's chamber before entering the main one at 10:03 hours in the company of Dr Matibini and the service chiefs.