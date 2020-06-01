UPND MP stands ground

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

ONLY those who lack foresight think meeting President Edgar Lungu is wrong if you are in the opposition because we are not enemies, Ikeleng’i United Party for National Development (UPND) Member of Parliament (MP) Elijah Muchima has said.

Mr Muchima said: “Whether PF is in government by hook or crook, they are the ones at the helm of governance until the next election.”

“Meeting President Lungu does not mean I want to defect or I have been bought [by the ruling party].

"At Parliament, we interact with ministers, including the Vice-President, and [parliamentary] committees are made up of PF MPs and those from