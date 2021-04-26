UPND MP Kang’ombe repents, detests violence

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

SESHEKE Member of Parliament Romeo Kang’ombe will not engage in any political violence during campaigns ahead of the August 12 elections following his conviction and sentence for assault and abduction.

Mr Kang’ombe said in an interview yesterday that Zambia is indivisible and there is no need to engage in political violence as it distorts the One Zambia One Nation motto.

“I can guarantee you that you will never hear any political violence in my constituency. I will ensure that people in Sesheke do not engage in violence,” he said.

Mr Kang’ombe has applied to the United Party for National Development (UPND) for adoption to recontest the CLICK TO READ MORE