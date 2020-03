ALVIN CHIINGA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Brian Mundubile has challenged the United Party for National Development (UPND) to report alleged cases of corruption on their MPs by the PF trying to woo them to vote for Bill 10 to the Anti- Corruption Commission (ACC).

Mr Mundubile said it is shocking that instead of reporting alleged cases of corruption to the ACC, the UPND has taken to Facebook.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/