STEVEN MVULA and PANJI NYIMBILI, Lusaka

KAOMA Town Council chairperson Bindundu Mutti has resigned from the United Party for National Development (UPND) to join the Patriotic Front (PF).

This follows his suspension from the UPND for welcoming President Edgar Lungu, who had travelled to Kaoma to officiate at a pass-out parade for Zambia Correctional Service officers on July 11.