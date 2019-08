CATHERINE MUMBA, Choma

THE Patriotic Front (PF) in Southern Province has castigated the United Party for National Development (UPND) for allegedly spreading lies that Government is distributing maize bran as food for people in hunger-stricken areas.

PF Southern Province chairperson Lawrence Evans said the maize bran being distributed by Government in Southern Province is for livestock which too are in need of food.