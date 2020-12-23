UPND leader’s cousin supports Lungu in 2021 race

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema’s cousin, Wilfred Hichilema, has resigned from the opposition party to join the Patriotic Front (PF).

But UPND spokesperson Charles Kakoma described him [Wilfred] as a frustrated individual.

Mr Hichilema said in an interview from Monze yesterday that he wants to work with President Edgar Lungu ahead of next year’s elections.

He claims the UPND lacks direction and its leader is difficult to work with.

“Mr Hichilema is my cousin, he is my elder brother, I know him very well.

"Most people don't know my brother, Mr Hichilema. The people on the Copperbelt and other parts of the country don't know him, but