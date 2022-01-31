UPND initiatives will bear fruit – HH

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

THE increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) allocation and prompt payment to retirees are an example of the many initiatives Government will be implementing to ensure Zambia’s socio-economic trajectory improves in the next few years. President Hakainde Hichilema says Government is also resolved to promote the rule of law for sustained development. Mr Hichilema said this yesterday when he addressed Kabwata residents at Jack market where he drummed up support for United Party for National Development (UPND) parliamentary candidate Andrew Tayengwa, ahead of Thursday’s Kabwata by-election. “We have free education, retirees are being paid. We increased CDF from K1.6 million to K27.5 million. This is just the beginning of good things. “So, get up very early in the morning on Thursday and vote for Andrew Tayengwa for free education, CDF and many good things,” Mr Hichilema said. The head of State said residents should vote for Mr Tayengwa so that he can help foster development in line with the UPND manifesto. “If you love Bally, then vote for Tayengwa. We love you and we will work for you and ensure that you have free education,” Mr Hichilema said.

The President later went to Lilayi, where he urged residents to vote for Mr Tayengwa for sustained peace and tranquillity being enjoyed in the new dawn administration. “If you don’t want to go back to ‘tear gas days’, vote for Tayengwa,” Mr Hichilema said. The President, who addressed people who gathered at Lilayi Primary School, said he is aware of the many challenges being faced in the area like CLICK TO READ MORE