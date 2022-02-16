UPND govt walking the talk

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

WHETHER apolitical or partisan, citizens across all sectors have undoubtedly taken keen interest to follow closely the new dawn government’s policy formulation and actualisation of campaign promises since taking up office.

Before ascending to power, numerous pronouncements were made by United Party for National Development (UPND) and enshrined in the party’s manifesto, which would serve as its blueprint and developmental guide to spur economic development.

Anchored on 12 pillars, the manifesto includes the proposal of key sector reforms and efforts to enhance socio-economic growth in the country.

It is worth mentioning that the 12 key focus areas of the manifesto are to create quality jobs, to eradicate poverty, provide universal access to high quality health care, attain macroeconomic stability and prioritise areas of national development.

Other areas are investment in people through quality education and empowerment, to transform and diversify the economy, reduce socio-economic disparities among regions and eradicate power blackouts through better management of existing facilities.

The party also further intends to eradicate government waste and corruption and CLICK TO READ MORE