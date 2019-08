NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kitwe is reeling following the resignation of its vice-president, Geoffrey Mwamba, who has rejoined the ruling Patriotic Front.

The Copperbelt provincial leadership has since dissolved district and committees seen to be sympathetic with Mr Mwamba, who left the UPND party in April.