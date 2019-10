CHRISTINE CHIHAME and NANCY SAIME, Lusaka

BUSINESS yesterday came to a virtual standstill in some parts of Lusaka, including the city’s central business district (CBD), when unruly United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres carried a coffin of their member through the streets.

A trader at the Inter-city bus terminus was shot and wounded during the confusion and panic that ensued.