UPND cadres attack voters

CHOMBA MUSIKA and CATHERINE MUMBA, Chilanga

UNRULY suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters yesterday attacked a Patriotic Front (PF) camp in Chilanga and seriously injured some people.They also waylaid and beat PF members who were on their way to cast their votes at Kalundu Primary School polling station in the Chilanga parliamentary by-election.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said in a statement issued yesterday that the UPND cadres also damaged property belonging to PF supporters.