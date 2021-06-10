UPND assault cops

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) cadres yesterday raided a police station in Nakonde and assaulted two police officers on a failed mission to rescue their colleagues from detention. The attack on the police station came after law enforcement officers arrested three UPND cadres for assaulting Patriotic Front (PF) members. As political campaigns heighten, so have criminal elements, with police pointing at UPND for majority incidents, some of which have left PF sympathisers dead. A PF member was killed in Mongu on Tuesday, allegedly by UPND sympathisers, while the same opposition party's membership attacked the ruling party's follower in Namwala on the same day. Emotions are seemingly charged ahead of the August 12 general elections, which will be UPND president Hakainde Hichilema's sixth attempt for the job. Yesterday's attack at the police station comes on the heels of repeated warning from police for cadres to refrain from violence. President Edgar Lungu and the PF membership have called for