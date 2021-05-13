UPND Alliance picks more candidates

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

UPND Alliance and The Zambia We Want have announced the second batch of adopted candidates but still without the person contesting the Monze Central seat held by incumbent Jack Mwiimbu for two decades.

Mr Mwiimbu is being challenged by United Party for National Development (UPND) founder Anderson Mazoka’s daughter, Mutinta, among others.

In Western Province, the pact has dropped Mongu Central Member of Parliament (MP) Mwilola Imakando and replaced him with Oliver Amutike, while Nicholas Mukumbi will take up the Kalumbila seat.

The alliance has also retained Mufumbwe lawmaker Eliot Kamondo to recontest his seat.

Announcing adopted parliamentary, council chairperson and mayoral candidates yesterday, UPND elections chairperson Gary Nkombo said economist Noel Nkoma will contest the Luangeni seat in CLICK TO READ MORE