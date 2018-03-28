UPND abusing law

PRISCILLA MWILA and GLADYS NYIRENDA, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT says an impeachment motion by the United Party for National Development (UPND) is ill-conceived and an abuse of judicial and legislative procedures.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya told a media briefing yesterday that the motion is meant to undermine the mandate Zambians gave President Edgar Lungu in 2016.

Ms Siliya, who is Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, said grounds of the motion do not amount to any impeachable offence recognised by any system of government.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/