Upclose with Daily Mail board vice-chair

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

SHE describes herself as a simple woman and a journalist for decades, having gone to college immediately after Zambia National Service (ZNS) training.

She went for ZNS training in 1975 after completing her Form Five (Grade 12) at Matero Girls Secondary School in Lusaka.

This woman, now a doctor in academic circles, is no other than Gillian Mukula Mwaba, currently serving as Zambia Daily Mail board vice-chairperson.

“I did my military training at Chishimba camp in Kasama. In 1976, I did my journalism course at Evelyn Hone College, at the time a journalism diploma was two years,” she says.

Dr Mukula, who is a staunch Seventh-day Adventist, says she initially did not intend to become a journalist as her parents recommended that she studies food and nutrition.

“I had the passion for journalism, having run a magazine at school. But my parents wanted me to do food and nutrition at Natural Resources Development College (NRDC), since I loved cooking,” she says.

She wants upcoming journalists to emulate her passion for the profession, emphasising that journalism is a noble profession.

“It is not a profession that one must go into, especially if you do not have integrity. It is a profession which demands integrity,” she says.

She joined Evelyn Hone College, school of journalism in 1976, and at the time, there were only 13 students in class, with only three women, including herself.

She was in the same class with the likes of Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC)’s current board chairperson Juliana Mwila.

Upon completing her journalism course at Evelyn Hone College, she was employed by Zambia News Agency (ZANA) and rose to the position of sub-editor.

In 1985, she left ZANA and joined Zambia Daily Mail, where she worked as a senior reporter.

After a few years, she was promoted to be the first female chief reporter on Zambia Daily Mail’s news desk.

“I worked with people like Mr Philip Chirwa, Moses Walubita on sports desk and Mr Nebat Mbewe, who, at the time, was on business desk.

“Most of my colleagues are late, and CLICK TO READ MORE