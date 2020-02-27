Up-close with new Chilubi MP

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

THE voter turnout in the just-ended Chilubi parliamentary by-election that ushered in Mulenga Fube to Parliament was unusually high for a by-election.

There could be two reasons for this: either Mr Fube was the most popular candidate on the ground or he was sailing on the popularity of his party, the Patriotic Front (PF).

Mr Fube, 44, had a landslide victory in the February 13, 2020 by-election, polling 16,653 votes against Stanislaus Chele of the United Party for National Development (UPND), who was in distant second position with 4,858 votes.

After three unsuccessful attempts of running the race to Manda Hill, Mr Fube was finally elected Chilubi Member of Parliament (MP) to replace Rosario Fundanga, also of the PF, who died on November 20, 2019.

In an interview, Mr Fube shares that he was inspired to join politics at the age of eight in 1983 by Rabson Chongo, a former MP for Chilubi under the UNIP era.

When Mr Chongo spoke boldly and eloquently at a campaign rally in Chilubi, young Mulenga got inspired and was convinced that he too ought to become a politician one day.