Up close with Master Chimbala

MIKE MUGALA, Lusaka

IT IS a name many attach to Muvi Television’s “Ready for marriage extraordinary show.’ To be specific, Master Chimbala was the brain behind the production of the show. The main objective of the show was to transform and empower former sex workers to come out of the trade. Initially, the show was started by late broadcaster and actor Augustine Lungu. The show focused on preparing women who were in relationships for marriage through a series of interviews and discussions on set.

People would then vote and the best contender would have their wedding ceremony fully sponsored. They would also walk away with prize money. Mr Chimbala later took over the show and brought a different concept of bringing sex workers on set to tell their stories, marking his introduction to the television screens. From here he went on to present various television programmes like ‘speech battle’, a show where various schools would debate on issues of national importance. Other notable television programmes that Mr Chimbala has hosted include ‘The Assignment’, where different personalities would be invited to discuss various matters. He also did part-time newscasting on Muvi TV. Since then Master Chimbala has become a household name. If he is not presenting a programme on television, he is either doing a commercial on the radio or hosting an event. The clarity in his voice is so eloquent that it draws the attention of the audience. However, what people might not know about Mr Chimbala is that the discrimination he went through as a child forced him to build himself into a renowned television host. Growing up in Lusaka’s Matero Township, Mr Chimbala was mocked and made fun of by his peers and other people in the community. They poked fun at his big ears, teeth and his thin body. Mr Chimbala would not retaliate though he was grieving inside because his mother advised him to ignore those mocking him. “My mother said talking back or throwing stones at people who mocked me was not a solution, so I would ignore,” he said. He said his big ears were a distinguishing feature among his peers and they would call him by that. Mr Chimbala said this started affecting him as time went on and he began feeling segregated and inadequate. He started thinking of how he would develop a surviving mechanism to come out of the mockery.

Mr Chimbala said he took time to build self-confidence and a positive attitude."I started telling myself that the world should not determine who I am. I told myself that I can make a difference and build a