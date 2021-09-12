Up close with Chrizoster Phiri

GILCHRIST MUSOLO, Lusaka

DESPITE not having it easy while growing up, her positive attitude towards life made her strong, eventually she has broken political records in Kabwe Central Constituency.

Chrizoster Phiri defeated five challengers, including immediate past Member of Parliament (MP) Tutwa Ngulube to become the first female lawmaker for Kabwe Central, and the first ever on the UPND ticket.

A tough childhood did not only teach her hard work, but gave her the temerity to overcome every challenge.

Mrs Phiri, 52, shares that she was still in her mother’s womb when her parents decided to divorce. And when she was a year old, her father took her away from her mother and he would then raise her with his new wife.

The last-born in a family of six, Mrs Phiri grew up among boys and she attributes her tough nature to this.

“I’m a tough lady who is more like a man, I can do anything a man can do. I’m a contractor, I’m a farmer, I can stand up and challenge men,” she says.

The mother of five says her childhood was not an easy one.

Born on January 22, 1969 in Monze, Mrs Phiri decided to contest the Kabwe Central seat to offer what she termed as quality leadership to the people.

She lamented that since the 1970s, no woman has ever contested the Kabwe Central seat.

Ms Phiri went to Hakwaambwa Primary School in Monze from 1978 to 1984.

She then attended St Joseph's Secondary School in Mazabuka until she wrote her Grade 12 exams in