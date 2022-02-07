Up close with Andrew Tayengwa

VIOLET MENGO, Lusaka

WHEN Andrew Tayenga was named parliamentary candidate for the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kabwata, he was a little-known person to many Zambians across the country, but to the people of Kabwata constituency that was a familiar name. Mr Tayengwa, who trounced eight other candidates to return the Kabwata seat to the UPND, is not just a Kabwata resident but grew up there. When his first attempt to contest the Kabwata seat failed in 2016 because his party settled for Mulenga Sata, who was to lose to Patriotic Front (PF)’s Given Lubinda, Mr Tayengwa, 47, started doing groundwork in the constituency. Being a local person who also understands the needs of the people helped him to make inroads after the death of UPND Member of Parliament (MP) Levy Mkandawire in a road traffic accident last November. The newly-elected Kabwata lawmaker grew up in Kamwala, where he lived for 26 years. He moved there after his parents – Matthew Tayengwa and late mother Anne Muchasa – migrated from Chief Matipa’s area in Luwingu district of Northern Province to settle in Lusaka. He did his primary education in the sprawling Kabwata constituency at Mumuni Primary School, after which he proceeded to Ndeke Secondary School in Kitwe where he completed Grade 12.

He then obtained a Certificate in Accounts (CIA) at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) in 1995 and proceeded to pursue an accounting technician diploma up to level three. Mr Tayengwa, who is a successful businessman, first worked for Antech Investment of Lusaka, which sells office machines, as an assistant accountant from 1998 to 2000. From there, he joined Chasika Enterprises Company as assistant accountant until 2003 when he left the firm. When he joined Intermarket Banking Corporation as an assistant accountant, he was already relishing business ambitions. Therefore he left formal employment in 2005 to venture into business. Currently, Mr Tayengwa owns Property Connect, a firm that is involved in buying and selling properties. In 2021, he decided to expand his business by venturing into the timber business. He partnered with Hansa Enterprise of Manyinga district in North-Western Province, which trades in rosewood. The company is owned by Henry Chiwaisa Sakuwaha, the current Manyinga District Council chairman.

POLITICAL JOURNEY

Mr Tayengwa joined the UPND in 2005. He first showed interest in contesting the Kabwata parliamentary seat in 2011, but only took a step to apply for adoption on the UPND ticket in 2016. Although he won the primary elections, Mr Tayengwa was not adopted as the party opted to field Mr Sata. However, this did not stop him from throwing his weight behind Mr Sata as he accepted to become his campaign manager during that election.

When Mr Sata lost the Kabwata seat to Mr Lubinda, Mr Tayengwa continued eyeing the seat. But five years later, he chose to stay in the background and back Mr Mkandawire, who was to win the seat, beating PF’s Danny Yenga in the August 12, 2021 general election. During his over 16 years’ stay in the UPND, Mr Tayengwa was one of the die-hard members of the party that were involved in political mobilisation at grass-root level. Prior to contesting primary elections for the Kabwata seat in 2016, he took part in the formation of over 70 branches across Kabwata constituency.

He says this helped the UPND to improve its performance in Kabwata during the 2016 elections. Mr Tayengwa adds that he is a well-known figure in the constituency because of his political mobiliation activities and charitable works. “I have in the past three years or so made a number of donations across the five wards of the constituency. These are: making a donation of 25,000 exercise books to selected vulnerable children, including (at) Lushomo Community School in Kamulanga,” Mr Tayengwa said. “I also donated 100 bags to underprivileged children; 20 pairs of shoes, including 10 wheelchairs. I have been sponsoring the Andrew Tayengwa Football Christmas Tournament for the past four years. The tournament helped to identify talented footballers like Emmanuel Banda and Barbara Banda.” Mr Tayengwa says he has CLICK TO READ MORE