Up-and-coming Jay Ruller debuts with D.W.A album

NDANGWA MWITTAH

Livingstone

JAY Ruller, a 25-yearold Livingstone-based recording artiste of many genres, has released an 18-track debut album dubbed D.W.A, which stands for Dreams, Work and Ambition.

Born Emmanuel Musonda, Jay Ruller told the Weekend Mail that the album is very inspiring and will spur anyone that listens to it to work even harder in their realising their ambitions.

“I took my time recording this album and I am only hoping and praying that it touches people the right way,” he says.

“This is my first ever studio album and I will do everything possible to make sure that I set a good standard for myself.”

The artiste, who is also a member of a Livingstone-based music group JAE Squad, says working on a solo album does not in any way suggest that he has ditched the crew.

"No, JAE Squad is still intact and in fact we are even looking to recruit new members to the crew," he says. "So far, we have one very talented female artiste called Ceanna and soon we will be working on an eight-track collaboration album together."