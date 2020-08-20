UNZALARU, UNZA recognition agreement back

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

A JUDGE has reversed the termination of a recognition agreement between the University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union (UNZALARU) and the University of Zambia (UNZA) council.

Lusaka High Court Judge Sharon Newa has since granted an order directing UNZA council to comply with the recognition agreement because it is still binding.

This is in a case UNZALARU was challenging then acting labour commissioner Mukamusole Kasanda's decision to approve the university council's application to terminate the recognition agreement between the union and the council.