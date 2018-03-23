UNZA needs to be audited

Dear editor,

I DO not understand why the University of Zambia (UNZA) struggles financially when they have access to reasonably huge amounts of income.

At the institution, there are non-sponsored students who pay a sum of K22,000 per semester. For 100 students, UNZA nets in K2.2 million.

Besides tuition fees, UNZA has leased part of its land to East Park management and they collect huge sums of money from there.

What is this money used for since lecturers and other essential workers, including the chancellor, get their salaries from the Ministry of Higher Education?

Professor Nkandu Luo should bring in independent auditors to carry out forensic audits at the university to ascertain the use of public funds.

The institution should also produce financial reports of their income and expenditure. This will enhance transparency and accountability at UNZA. This should also be extended to Copperbelt University.

JULIUS K

Lusaka