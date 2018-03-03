UNZA in 12,000 rooms poser

CHOMBA MUSIKA and NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Lusaka

OVER 14,000 students at University of Zambia (UNZA) and Copperbelt University (CBU) will have no residential accommodation following the decision to ban squatting in hostels at institutions of higher learning.

Out of this number, 12,000 are from UNZA while 2,100 are from CBU.

University of Zambia Students’ Union outgoing president Adrian Matole said the register indicates that the university has a student population of 16,000 against a 3,500 bed capacity.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/