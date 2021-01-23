UNZA expert hails 100% Mopani shares move

PRISCILL MWILA

Lusaka

ACQUISITION of 100 percent shares in Mopani Copper Mines (MCM) by Zambia Consolidated Copper MinesInvestment Holdings (ZCCMIH) is welcome but Government

should find a local private equity partner to secure jobs.

University of Zambia dean of the School of Mines Bunda Besa said in an interview yesterday that the decision to allow Zambians to start running mines is long overdue and it is about time citizens fully benefitted from the country’s mineral wealth.

ZCCM-IH has acquired 100 percent shares in MCM at US$1.5 billion, which was in private hands for 21 years.