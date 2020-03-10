UNZA develops special cowpeas varieties

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

CHRONIC malnutrition in Zambia is on the rise mainly due to droughts that recently resulted in low yields of food.

Many efforts have since been made to address people’s vulnerability to food insecurity, such as Vice-President Inonge Wina’s appeal on September 10, 2019 for Zambians to change their diets by reducing dependence on maize or nshima.

Her call came at a time when Southern Province was experiencing poor rainfall resulting in food shortages, a recurring problem caused by climate change.

According to the United Nations Relief Web Information Portal, the crisis has led to 1.7 million Zambians or 18 percent of the population experiencing severe food insecurity.

Of that number, 40 percent of the children who are less than five years old are experiencing stunted growth.

Apart from the Vice-President’s appeal, on May 23, 2018, the University of Zambia (UNZA) School of Agricultural Science developed two drought-tolerant varieties of cowpeas seed CLICK TO READ MORE