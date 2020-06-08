UNZA, CBU Reopening awaits measures to keep students safe

MELODY MUPETA, PRISCILLA MWILA

Kitwe, Lusaka

THE University of Zambia (UNZA) and Copperbelt University (CBU) will not reopen today because their respective senates are yet to meet to discuss how students will be managed to keep them safe from COVID-19.

Managements of the two institutions have also not yet met to discuss the measures to put in place to ensure that each hostel room only accommodates two students as directed by Government.

On Friday, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba announced that universities will start reopening today in a phased approach beginning with students in their final years.

This is two months since all learning institutions closed after the country recorded its first two cases of coronavirus on March 18.

