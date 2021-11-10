UNZA, CBU brewing

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, MELODY MUPETA, Lusaka, Kitwe

THE situation at both Copperbelt University (CBU) and University of Zambia (UNZA) is looking shaky with students and workers all presenting different sets of demands although all of them are united against their respective managements. But for the UNZA students, there is an additional one – they want power utility Zesco Limited to rescind its decision to cut off power to selected parts of Lusaka from this Friday to Sunday, which will also affect their Great East Road campus. They also want vice-chancellor Luke Mumba to be removed from his position with immediate effect and the library, which they say is constantly closed, to remain open. Yesterday, they attempted to march to State House but were stopped on Addis Ababa Drive after police officers negotiated with their leaders. Though the students were agitated initially, their encounter with police did not degenerate into something ugly and they were escorted back to campus in police vehicles. On their way back to campus, they met Munali Member of Parliament Mike Mposha, an encounter which got them excited more. University of Zambia Students Union (UNZASU) president Gabriel Banda said they have a number of issues they want resolved, including the power outage planned by CLICK TO READ MORE