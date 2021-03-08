Unsung phenomenal women making a difference

ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

AT THE New Soweto Market in Lusaka, which is the busiest in the country, there is a sea of people – a traffic jam of wheelbarrows overladen with goods, pushed by men who angrily hiss or shout for people to give way. You ignore their warning at your peril.

The air is thick and musty, filled with a cacophony of smells – bad and good.

And it is in this melee that I meet Eunice Mwanza.

She has been selling dried fish here for over 20 years to support her family.

Eunice started her business after working as a maid in Kaunda Square for two months, getting a meagre salary, but she saved it and used it as capital to start her business.

She started selling baby dresses and skirts which she hand-made.

She eventually raised more capital and started selling vegetables, before finally venturing into the fish business.

Eunice’s hard work, and that of millions of women globally who eke out a living, usually in very difficult environments, are the subject of celebrations held today – International Women’s Day.

This year’s celebrations are being commemorated under the theme “Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”.

But, usually, unschooled women like Eunice, despite their efforts, remain obscure.

"I did not finish school. I only went up to Grade Seven. I could not go further because I did not pass