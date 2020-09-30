Unsual meteorite to be handed over to State

CHAMBO NG’UNI, Kabwe

AUTHENTICATION of a suspected meteorite which is said to have dropped from space in Chibombo district in June this year will have to wait as Chief Chitanda Lumamba, in whose chiefdon it fell, has declined to release it to Government.

Ministry of Mines and Minerals Development Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga said the traditional leader has indicated that he will hold on to the suspected meteorite.

“The chief has refused to release the stone from the discussions that have been going on, but we are still talking to him,” Mr Mulenga said.

He said in an interview yesterday that the falling of the suspected meteorite from space on June 7 at Bimbe village has attracted local and international interest, hence the need for Government to gain custody of it so that it is examined and CLICK TO READ MORE