Unregistered HR practitioners now face prosecution

CHISHALA MUSONDA, Livingstone

PEOPLE operating as resource personnel but are not registered with the Zambia Institute of Human Resource Management (ZIHRM) will now face prosecution. This follows President Hakainde Hichilema’s assenting to the ZIHRM Bill on April 8 this year after it was passed by Parliament. Minister of Labour and Social Security Brenda Tambatamba says the ZIHRM Act number three of 2022 also allows for the establishment of an inspectorate to enforce provisions of the law for practitioners, enterprises and other workplaces. Ms Tambatamba said this yesterday when she officiated at the 10th ZIHRM regional summit.

"Through the inspectorate, the institute will be self-sufficient in terms of resources instead of entirely depending on membership fees. "In the new dispensation, an effective regulated human resource practice is expected to yield a lot of benefits, including but not limited to competent, skillful and productive workforce; sustainability and profitability of enterprises; economic recovery and accelerated growth; and economic transformation and job creation," Ms Tambatamba said. The minister implored ZIHRM to play a strategic role in