Unprofessional journalists a disgrace

Dear editor,

I AM saddened by the kind of reporting by our Zambian media.

It is saddening that some media houses only focus on negativity.

It is unprofessional to report what one thinks will please the media owners.

Journalists are trained to report objectively and professionally.

Today we have journalists who have no regard for ethics whatsoever.

These are journalists who see nothing wrong with insulting the head of State.

What is more saddening is that in all this the Media Council of Zambia is mute.

Can journalism be the way it was some time back when we enjoyed reading newspapers?

Journalism in Zambia has become too political where journalists report with a political agenda.

I am urging the Media Council of Zambia to educate its members on professional reporting and ethics.

Otherwise the council risks being irrelevant to the journalism profession.

MWAPE JULIUS CHILUFYA