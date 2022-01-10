Unpacking Zambia’s 5Ds technology road map

PHIL LI

IN ONE of his works to discuss modern technologies, futurist Alvin Toffler predicted that technology will be the great growling engine of change. True to his forecast, the world is careening into a digital revolution like never before, especially in this era of the COVID-19 pandemic. The burgeoning effects of technology continue to be felt everywhere, and it is only right and fair to say that digital transformation is at the core of every country or organisation, looking to position itself to becoming prosperous in terms of social and economic benefits. And from where I stand, Zambia is set to produce one of the most remarkable digital transformation narratives, which will have far-reaching effects on its economy as long as the cards are played right going forward. There are two reasons to that assertion and the first one is that Zambia has in place the first-ever stand-alone Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. That in itself is a moral booster to ICT players, Smart Zambia Institute and investors seeking to make more meaningful contributions to the sector. The ministry will be more like a one-stop shop for all ministries and it has somehow bucked the trend that technology cannot be confined to only a few line ministries but can be spread across.

Secondly, I picked up a few lessons from the recently broadcasted Sunday Interview on the national broadcaster ZNBC, where Minister of Technology Felix Mutati was articulating his ministry’s vision to the nation. Being a tech person myself, I naturally kept a tab on what he was saying. What made his submissions so rich is the fact that he summed up what his ministry is all about using what he coined as 5Ds strategy. He said the 5Ds strategy refers to digital infrastructure, digital information, digital financial inclusion, digital skills and digital entrepreneurship. According to the minister, upscaling digital infrastructure, facilitating the flow of digital information, working towards increased financial digital inclusion, improving digital skills for all and promoting digital entrepreneurship will help the ministry to carve out a space in technology for massive growth.

With that impressive plan in place, it is apparent that there is a great demand in Zambia for integrated systems that can fast-track technological innovations and stronger social and economic growth at every level while encompassing the 5D strategy.

While to some that may look like an impossible feat, Zambia’s journey to becoming a technologically advanced country is in many ways similar to that of Rwanda, which in just few years has established itself as a well-known tech hub in Africa, creating the kind of tech eco-system that creates employment, attracts the interest of investors and start-up entrepreneurs alike.

And since Rwanda did it, Zambia can equally do it exceptionally well, especially through massive collaboration with both the private sector and other technologically advanced countries. In that regard, many more other countries have gone ahead to achieve their set objectives in technology. And, therefore, collaboration largely remains the passcode for Zambia’s tech dream.

In the past years, we have worked with Zambia in bridging the rural-urban divide by enabling the spreading out mobile technology to some of the furthest points of the country, and those are some of the developments that have changed the trajectory of Zambia’s ICT sector. On that course, a lot still remains to be done and Huawei remains committed to not only continuously extend its technical expertise, but to also offer some of the most novel solutions to Zambia’s ICT challenges. The author is multi-country president for Huawei southern Africa.