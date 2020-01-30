Unpackaging climate change

MARGARET SAMULELA and ZIO MWALE, Lusaka

A WINDING path leads to a deserted looking homestead in Chisangano village in Gwembe district, Southern Province.

A black rooster scratches on a pile of refuse, peaking at bits and pieces of seed, as two pigs snort around a small pile of mud.

As the team from Caritas Zambia call out to announce their presence in the area, an old woman slowly emerges from the darkness of the biggest hut in the homestead.

She has been waiting for the visitors, and wastes no time leading them to an empty maize barn, contemplating how she will spend the next few months without maize, the staple food, in her barn.

‘We have survived by farming, we know no other way of earning a livelihood, but with the lack of rains, we really do not know what we can do now,” she says.

This is early 2019, and the Southern Province farmers, especially those who are completely dependent on rainwater for farming, are desperate as their crops have stunted under the heat of the scorching sun.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/