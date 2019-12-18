Universities urged to sensitise staff on funding operations

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

MINISTER of Higher Education Brian Mushimba has urged managers of public universities to sensitise their workers about Government’s funding cycle to avoid constant misunderstandings over delayed payment of salaries.

And Dr Mushimba says Government has directed three public universities to right-size their staff in the context of a sustainable financing plan aimed at addressing the indebtedness of the institutions.

Dr Mushimba said in an interview that Government has a consistent funding cycle and