Universities should strictly adhere to health guidelines

UNIVERSITIES and colleges reopen today after more than two months COVID-19 triggered closure that threatened to derail the gains made in the education sector.

Coronavirus has caused untold misery across the world since it broke out in China at the end of 2019, forcing Zambia to cautiously implement measures meant to manage the disease while at the same time keeping the wheels of the economy turning.

Tens of thousands of people have died globally while some of the most resilient economies have been brought reeling to their knees as the effects of the disease take their toll.

In Zambia, more than 1,000 people have been infected by the virus, with seven deaths as of the last update last week but, luckily, recoveries have been remarkable.

While some countries opted for a complete lockdown to try to manage the disease, Zambia took what would qualify as a moderate approach that entailed closing some places that would have been vectors of the virus or the most vulnerable.

As a result, schools at all levels were closed and so were bars, gymnasiums and casinos while sports activities, as was the case globally, were also suspended. Nonessential public service workers were also asked to work from home to reduce possibilities of spreading the disease since the cases were first reported in Zambia on March 18.

These measures were accompanied by a raft of plans that included wearing face masks, regular washing of hands, sanitising and social distancing.

These have become universally-accepted measures to stop the spread of the disease whose cure or immunisation is still elusive, as far as global health authorities are concerned. There is also a threat of the disease being endemic.

But much as the disease still remains a big threat not only to people’s health but national economies, some countries have begun to ease restrictions or lockdowns. This follows the realisation that lockdowns were causing rapid economic recessions which would make recovery a very difficult task.

There was, therefore, need for a perfect balance between avoiding a health catastrophe and an economic depression last seen in the 1930s globally.

Thus, Zambia, which never locked down nationally, began to reopen while strictly adhering to measures meant to avoid spreading the disease.

Gyms, non-contact sports and casinos were reopened two weeks ago, and so were secondary and primary schools, albeit only examination classes.

The scalable plan approach meant, therefore, that tertiary institutions would be next. Duly, Minister of Higher Education Brian Mushimba announced on Friday that universities would start reopening today, with particular emphasis on last-year students.

We, therefore, urge all universities reopening today to be extremely cautious by strictly adhering to widely publicised measures outlined by the ministry.

They should not rush into reopening if they have not put in place measures to prevent the disease. We know that they have been hard-hit financially and would want to quickly fatten their accounts, but that should not be at the expense of students’ health.

We take the view that health inspectors should first certify the learning institutions ready to reopen only when they adhere strictly to set guidelines. If this is not done, there is a risk of negating all efforts already made to manage the disease.

The country has enough personnel to deal with this aspect as President Edgar Lungu recently directed the Ministry of Health to recruit over 3,000 health workers. There should be no excuse of inadequate human resource, and any institution disregarding the directives should suffer consequences prescribed by the law.

A casual approach to managing the disease by any stakeholder could bring to naught all efforts already put in place to fight the disease.

Everyone should be very serious.