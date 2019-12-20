Universities must be self-sustaining

IN JULY this year, University of Zambia (UNZA) School of Engineering lecturer and researcher Sam Sichilalu developed an innovation to generate fuel from waste such as old tyres, plastic, and rubber.

The innovation, called polyfuel prototype, converts waste into high grade industrial fuel, which is a hydrocarbon mixture of petrol, diesel and kerosene with methane vapour.

More recently, a UNZA student invented medicine for asthma and hypertension.

These are just part of the inventions staff and students at UNZA, including its sister institution, the Copperbelt University, have come up with recently.

With this high level of innovation, one wonders why such institutions are unable to be innovative enough to generate resources to meet their annual budgets that include emoluments for workers.

These inventions, if replicated at an industrial scale and appropriately marketed, can contribute to the financial stability of UNZA and CBU as well as Zambia’s economy.

The inventions have potential to create jobs and enhance general development of the country.

UNZA and CBU staff must engage in more research and publish their findings in reputable journals to attract the due attention and funding.

They should be visible on Google Scholar. Zambians need to see CBU and UNZA staff on the list of the top 100 African universities unlike the current scenario in which our public universities are more prominent for strikes and go-slows over non-payment of salaries.

CBU and UNZA staff have just resumed work after the payment of the delayed November salaries.

Rather than continue waiting for grants from the State treasury for payment of their salaries, CBU and UNZA are expected to start generating their own revenue given that they have some of the best brains in the land.

CBU and UNZA have graduated thousands of development studies students who have gone on to work for reputable organisations to which they are adding value.

The School of Natural Resources, too, has also produced a lot of scientists in various fields, ranging from engineering to physics.

CBU and UNZA are, therefore, expected to have sound business ventures which should help the two institutions become financially sustaining to pay staff salaries and take care of other operational costs.

CBU and UNZA should contribute to the fourth industrial revolution.

They can also engage in private-public partnerships like UNZA has done where it has leased part of its land for construction of East Park Mall to generate some of the much needed revenue needed for its operations.

Such joint infrastructure projects should lead to proper revenue sharing arrangements.

CBU and UNZA should also commercialise their research projects. If they are already doing this, more should be done. World over, universities are joining efforts with private capital to commercialise or turn into business viable research projects from their various departments.

Universities such as Oxford and Cambridge, among others,, have created more than 50 companies from research projects in which these institutions are shareholders and benefit from in terms of dividends.

CBU and UNZA have probably generated a lot of commercially viable research projects but lack entrepreneurial mindset.

There is also need for the Ministry of Higher Education to re-define the mission statements for CBU and UNZA.

The two universities were created not as profit-making organisations but for service delivery in terms of research, technology and human resource development.

Government has from inception been the main financier of running of these universities through grants, subsidies and bursaries hence the acronym public universities.

This is also applicable to Government schools, which are expected to be self-reliant but are being directed to charge low fees.

There is need to bring CBU and UNZA back to the good old days of Mubanga Kashoki and Lameck Goma.

The two institutions have great potential to be self-sustaining in their operations. If it means making tough decisions, so be it. The universities should be in the limelight for the right reasons, certainly not delayed salaries and work stoppages.