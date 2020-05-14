Universities, colleges reopen June

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

HIGHER learning institutions, which prematurely closed on March 20 this year as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, will reopen next month.

Last Friday, President Edgar Lungu announced that primary and secondary schools would reopen on June 1 for examination classes only.

Ministry of Higher Education Permanent Secretary Kayula Siame said this during a joint press briefing with Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya and Minister of Labour and Social Security Joyce Simukoko.

Ms Siame said the Ministry of Higher Education has been engaging various stakeholders on how best to continue providing education in CLICK TO READ MORE